LAFC’s Cristian Arango named to MLS Team of the Week

LAFC remain atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, following a rousing 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, and the main protagonist in the match, forward Cristian Arango, has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 24 of the 2022 regular season.

Arango had two goals and an assist in the win, which included a fantastic backheel goal to open the scoring in the game, a more perfunctory tap-in to add to LAFC’s lead, and the assist on the breakaway for Gareth Bale’s audacious individual effort to cap off the road win.

Even though Bale’s goal is getting plenty of attention, and rightly so, Arango’s first goal may have been more impressive for the combination of sauce and guile.

Arango made up some ground in the MLS Golden Boot race, with 11 league goals, five behind Sebastian Driussi’s lead at present. He’s got work to do, but is still within reach of really hitting supernova level down the stretch.

Congrats to Chicho on the honor and long may the good form continue.

