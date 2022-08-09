LA Galaxy say they do not want to evict Orange County SC from venue

The LA Galaxy organization broke their silence on Monday regarding a brewing scandal concerning themselves, USL Championship title-holders Orange County SC, and Championship Soccer Stadium, on the grounds of Orange County Great Park in Irvine.

The Galaxy released a statement regarding allegations they were looking to effectively evict OCSC from the stadium from 2023 for LA Galaxy II, which will move to MLS Next Pro division next year:

The LA Galaxy are a proud partner to the local soccer community and are committed to positively growing the sport of soccer in the Southern California region. LA Galaxy are not interested in an exclusive arrangement for LA Galaxy II to play at the Orange County Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium and have advised all parties of our willingness to open conversations with the City of Irvine and other stakeholders on mutually-acceptable arrangements pertaining to the use of the stadium moving forward.

The story began on Friday, when Orange County SC released a statement alleging the Galaxy organization of trying to swoop in and get an exclusive deal with the City of Irvine for use of Championship Soccer Stadium. That would, therefore, kick out any other tenants, including Orange County SC, who have been playing at the venue since it opened in 2017.

Orange County’s position on the matter is they would like to continue playing at Championship Soccer Stadium, and would like to continue to share the venue, provided their partners are entering the groundshare in good faith. The Galaxy’s statement could be a step in the right direction in that regard.

Contrary to the Galaxy’s statement, however, an OCSC spokesperson told Angels on Parade the Galaxy have not reached out to them to open a dialogue as of Monday evening regarding the venue.

On a related note, the Galaxy’s original proposal for use of Championship Soccer Stadium was set to be discussed in Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but as Kevin Baxter first reported on Monday and Angels on Parade has confirmed, that item has been tabled for Tuesday’s meeting. However, Orange County SC are urging fans and those in the Irvine area interested in supporting the club to still go to the City Council meeting on Tuesday to show support for them.

It is unclear if the Council tabling the agenda item means the Galaxy’s original proposal is dead, as the Galaxy’s statement seems to hint at, or if it’s merely an effort to cool off tempers and Irvine will still consider it, and as a result evict Orange County SC, who had been in the talks with the city themselves about renewing their lease agreement until the Galaxy proposal dropped. While the Galaxy’s statement certainly seems promising about finding a solution for all parties, this is a fluid situation and we’ll see what happens moving forward. We’ll keep you posted.

