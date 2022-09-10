How to Watch FC Dallas vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC will look to keep their razor-thin edge in the Supporters’ Shield race, when they head to Texas to take on FC Dallas Saturday evening.

The black-and-gold snapped a three-game losing streak last game, beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home last weekend. Perhaps it was the opponent, perhaps it was the return to The Banc, maybe it was LAFC raising their level again, but it was a welcome sight, obviously. Heading into the weekend, they’re level on points with the Philadelphia Union in the Shield race, but with a game in hand. That means they need to stay level with the Union until that extra game is played, or else they’ll cough up the Shield entirely. Wins are a must!

They’re taking on a Dallas side that remain an enigma this season. They tend to score in bunches, like in their 3-0 win over Minnesota United last weekend when all three goals came in about five minutes, but they also often look very flat through games. They comfortably seem like a playoff team, but it’s hard to know what they’ll bring game to game, which makes them potentially very dangerous.

This is a big game for LAFC not only because of the Shield race but also to get them back on track on the road once again. Cristian Tello will be available for selection and I think he could come off the bench for his debut, but first things first: Just win, LAFC.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

None

Dallas:

Matt Hedges (knee) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday morning, LAFC are (+120), FCD are (+195) and a draw is (+250), so LAFC are very slight favorites on the road, which is a slight surprise given their recent form away from The Banc.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and FC Dallas will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella 62, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 5:38.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!