Out of gas: FC Dallas 2, LAFC 1

After snapping a three-match losing streak at home last time out, LAFC were back on the road, this time against FC Dallas. Coming into the match, an Austin FC loss along with an LAFC win would clinch the Western Conference for the black and gold and when the whistle blew for kickoff, Austin had already gone down in their match. Of course, LAFC still had to focus on FCD and get the win on the road.

The match got off to a really tough start for LAFC, going down a man before the 15 minute mark. Trying to save what was surely going to be the best chance at goal early on, Ryan Hollingshead committed a foul that, after review, was elevated to straight red card, seeing him off for the remainder of this match. The free kick FCD had was just outside the box, but they couldn't take immediate advantage, and would gave to work for that first goal.

As you might expect, the first half was almost all FCD, emphasis on the almost. FC Dallas kept 70% of the possession in the half, had eight shots to LAFC’s five, but when the halftime whistle blew it was LAFC with the one goal lead headed into break. The Dallas keeper got caught sleeping and Chiellini made him pay with a gorgeous pass upfield that found Chicho Arango who calmly chipped the keeper from yards out, with the ball finding the back of the net for the lead.

FC Dallas came out for the second half firing at will. Only two things kept them from equalizing early in the second half, timing and Max Crépeau. A few goal attempts were called back for offside, while the other few were outright stopped by the LAFC keeper. Midway through the second half the Austin FC result went final, with them falling 0-3 to Seattle Sounders, meaning an LAFC win would also win them the Western Conference.

Things got real strange in the 77th minute, after a foul called in favor of FC Dallas on the edge of the box. The LAFC defenders were frustrated, and assumed a stoppage before setting up for a free kick and turned their backs to the ball. However, Dallas was in a hurry, and took advantage of the chaos, catching LAFC completely asleep and Jesus Ferreira scored the equalizer in a bizarre moment.

Arriola --> Ferreira@PaulArriola thinks quickly and feeds @Jesusfcd27 who scores from a tight angle. pic.twitter.com/oTY1BtqkLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 11, 2022

The chaos continued as MLS After Dark auras filled the stadium late in the match, and FC Dallas got a second goal to take the lead late. Ferreira had a free kick just outside the box, curled a shot that found its way past Max and into the back of the net, deflating what had been a really solid performance from a team playing most of the match with just 10 players.

JESUS AGAIN@Jesusfcd27 ties @FCDallas' club record for most goals in a single season with 18 goals! pic.twitter.com/wMzZ0ujIHL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 11, 2022

That flurry was enough for FC Dallas to finish with the three points and the win at home. The loss is the third in five matches for LAFC, with a quick turnaround as the team travel to face Minnesota United. The loss keeps LAFC from clinching the Western Conference on the night, but more importantly, after their win earlier in the day, it puts them three points behind Philadelphia in the race for the Supporter’s Shield. With playoffs looming, this team needs to find winning ways again to avoid limping into the postseason.

