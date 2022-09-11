How to Watch Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC are back to competitive action in NWSL play on Sunday, when they take on the Houston Dash at PNC Stadium.

ACFC have been off league play for a week with the international window, but stayed in action, when they hosted the Mexico women’s national team in the inaugural Copa Angelina on Labor Day, El Tri Feminil winning 2-0. As an event it was nice, and now Angel City need to turn their attention back to NWSL, as they still have ground to make up to get into the playoff spots with just six games left to play.

The Dash are on the ascendance since the summer, after appointing Juan Carlos Amoros as their manager, acquiring Ebony Salmon and Caprice Dydasco for a song, and they’ve been cooking. At present, they are in 2nd place in the standings, and most recently drew 2-2 against the Washington Spirit in league play. Salmon has really been a revelation up top, finally giving the Dash a regular scoring option, which has smoothed over longtime stalwart Rachel Daly’s permanent departure back to her native England.

Again, Angel City need results, preferably wins, and their opponent is a good challenge. This could be a real humdinger, we’ll see if the Angels can emerge on top.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL - SEI) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Almuth Schult (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (illness) — OUT

Dash:

Makamae Gomera-Stevens (knee - SEI) — OUT

Kelcie Hedge (knee - SEI) — OUT

Annika Schmidt (knee - SEI) — OUT

Caprice Dydasco (suspended) — OUT

Allysha Chapman (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Cali Farquharson (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Houston Dash will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and streamed on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!