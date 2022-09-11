Fighting for the playoffs: Houston Dash 1, Angel City FC 1

With only six matches left in the NWSL regular season, and fresh off the magical night that was Copa Angelina, Angel City FC were back on the road, this time against the Houston Dash. With four of the final six matches on the road, three straight on this current trip, Angel City have a tough push ahead if they want to find a spot in the postseason. A win tonight would see them the sixth and final playoff spot, but with a handful of matches left this is only the start of what will be a chaotic sprint to the finish line.

Houston: the next frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Angel City FC. Her ongoing mission: to explore strange new stadiums, to seek out new teams and fandoms; to boldly go where no athlete has gone before!#Volemos | #NWSL | #HOUvLA | #AngelCityFCwearean pic.twitter.com/6Tsq1U7Xgv — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) September 11, 2022

Angel City did well to limit the Dash’s chances and came close to finding the opener on a couple of opportunities themselves. However, just as the first half was coming to a close, Houston scored to take the lead. After having a great match while representing Mexico in Copa Angelina, Maria Sanchez helped her club side as she scored a banger from deep to give her side the lead going into the halftime break.

Angel City came alive in the second half, immediately putting themselves level to start the final 45. In the 48th minute Simone Charley stuck with a ball that originally looked like an easy gather for Dash keeper Jane Campbell, however she snuffed it and it trickled behind her to an awaiting Charley who walked it in for the goal, to bring us all even to start the half.

Despite a few more chances from both sides, this one ended in a draw with the teams sharing points. For Angel City, the draw is just as good as a win considering the circumstance. They may not have gotten over the line tonight, but they did pull within a single point of Chicago for the final spot.

One really great part of tonight, was that it marked the 150th regular season appearance in the NWSL for forward, Jasmyne Spencer. The forward also revealed playing in the Copa Angelina provided her first International experience, so as far as we’re concerned, an International cap and 150th league appearance marks a huge end to the summer for Spencer. Congratulations to her on the achievement.

ACFC still have a match against Chicago to finish the season, they are just starting a three match road trip, and getting a point against a very tough Houston team also fighting for playoffs, is no small feat. The team will have a quick turnaround, taking on North Carolina Courage Wednesday. The last time these two met was Angel City’s inaugural match, when the newcomers got the win, now, they'll need a repeat performance to get them in a postseason seat.

