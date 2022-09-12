LAFC lose appeal on Hollingshead red card

The last time out for LAFC was just one long match filled with, why?!, moments right from the start. In the 13th minute of the match the team lost defender, Ryan Hollingshead, to a straight red card that left the side playing with just ten players the remainder of the match. While the team did well enough to score first despite the disadvantage, they couldn't do enough to hold on late when FC Dallas put on one final push.

13' | Red Card



Hollingshead is sent off. #DALvLAFC 0-0 — LAFC (@LAFC) September 11, 2022

While it was too late for anything to be done about the team losing the match and dropping points in the race for the Supporter's Shield, the team still appealed to the league to have the red card rescinded to avoid a suspension for the defender. Unfortunately, the league maintained its call on the field.

“The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied LAFC’s appeal of the red card issued to defender Ryan Hollingshead for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity in the 13th minute of LAFC’s match against FC Dallas on September 10.

As a result of LAFC’s denied appeal, Hollingshead is not eligible to play in LAFC’s next match against Minnesota United FC on September 13” the league said in a statement released this afternoon. That means the team will be without the defender tomorrow when they take on Minnesota United in a match that has heavy implications on the team's fight for the Supporter's Shield.

Each team in the league is allowed two unsuccessful appeals. This was the first for LAFC, meaning should anyone else get a red card or suspended in 2022, they can still appeal if so inclined. Let's just hope it doesn't get to that though.

what do you think? Leave a comment below!