How to Watch LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo: Preview, odds

LAFC are in their lowest form of the 2022 season, but they get a new opportunity to steer out of the skid, when they host the Houston Dynamo to close the MLS matchweek on Sunday night.

LAFC technically had a two-game week, although the first one came on Tuesday, when they drew Minnesota United 1-1. After conceding in first-half stoppage time, Carlos Vela hit a bomb to tie up the game, but LAFC could not get the go-ahead goal to take all the points. They’ve never been successful at that in Minnesota, but that draw means LAFC have possibly lost the Supporters’ Shield, and having the lead until the 30-game mark of a 34-game season, that’s pretty galling. The Shield is not clinched yet, but they need to get wins to hold off their competition for the trophy, the Philadelphia Union.

They’ll be taking on a Dynamo team that has undergone a major change since they met just a couple weeks ago, with Paulo Nagamura fired as their head coach and Kenny Bundy taking the reins to close the season. They also played midweek, defeating the New England Revolution 3-1 at home. Fafa Picault had a brace and Darwin Quintero had a goal of his own, and while the Dynamo are officially eliminated from playoff contention, they can still spoil the party for their remaining opponents.

You probably haven’t forgotten, but LAFC lost 2-1 on Aug. 31 in Houston. I think it was a bit of an unlucky night for LAFC, Steve Clark was huge in holding Gareth Bale off repeatedly, but it was also a bellwether for LAFC’s recent struggles, losing four road games in a row. This one’s at home, so hopefully that will turn the tide, but LAFC need a win, period. Let’s see a rip-roaring victory and get back to form!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Franco Escobar (head) — OUT

Houston:

Daniel Steres (arm) — OUT

Xavier Valdez (head) — OUT

Hector Herrera (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon, LAFC are (-400), Houston are (+800) and a draw is (+500), so LAFC are enormous favorites and hopefully they can fulfill the projection from the bookmaker.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and the Houston Dynamo will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella 62.2, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:38.

