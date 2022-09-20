LAFC’s Kwadwo Opoku on 2022 MLS 22 Under 22 list

MLS released the 2022 22 Under 22 list on Tuesday, and for the fifth straight year, LAFC had at least one player in the rankings, with forward Kwadwo Opoku ranked No. 9 in his debut entry in the list.

In a full breakout campaign this year, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and three assists in 32 appearances so far in league play. He’s tied for third in goals scored on the team, and as the least-heralded member of LAFC’s vaunted attack, he’s fully earned the playing time he’s gotten this season.

After only making a few cameos the past couple seasons for the black-and-gold, and missing most of the 2021 campaign after suffering a knee injury, it’s great to see Opoku not only come back but come good. He’s a sparkplug on this LAFC team and deserves the recognition. Congrats to Opoku for making the 22 Under 22 list this year!

