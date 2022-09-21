How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

Angel City FC have had an absolutely punishing schedule lately and it rolls on this week, as they kick off another double-game week on Wednesday when they host the Washington Spirit at The Banc in NWSL regular season play.

Including this game Angel City will have played five games in two and a half weeks, and it’s been tough going in terms of results. Even though the games have been close, ACFC have picked up just one point in three competitive games so far this month, most recently a 1-0 loss at San Diego Wave FC on Saturday. Angel City have been insisting they’re playing well, and they have been defensively, basically managing just one breakdown a game. The issue is they have struggled to score, and that’s costing them points.

The Spirit, meanwhile, have finally clicked to life after a confounding season this year. The defending NWSL champions are officially eliminated from the playoffs, but they have lost just once in their last seven games, unbeaten in their last three. That may entirely coincide with the firing of head coach Kris Ward, but whatever has changed, a very talented team is in form now, and while it’s too late to save the season, they can very much spoil the party for other teams.

Angel City still have hopes of making the playoffs, but they will need to win this game to keep pace in the race, or their odds will get very long. A win in this game will put them a point out of the final playoff spot, so this is a real must-win for the expansion side. Bring it on and get those three points!

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL — SEI) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Katie Cousins (knee) — OUT

Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel (ankle) — OUT

Spirit:

Amber Brooks (suspended) — OUT

Tori Huster (leg — SEI) — OUT

Emily Sonnett (foot — SEI) — OUT

Kelley O’Hara (foot — SEI) — OUT

Andi Sullivan (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between Angel City FC and the Washington Spirit will be aired on CBS Sports Network in the United States and streamed on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!