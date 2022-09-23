Angel City FC team up with re—inc to launch ‘New Everyone Club’ collection

Angel City FC and apparel company re—inc have teamed up with a limited edition merchandise collaboration, entitled the “New Everyone Club,” which drops Friday at 9 am PT exclusively on the Klarna app for 24 hours.

The apparel “will include a range of gender-free staple items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and socks. In line with these brands’ values, 10 percent of proceeds of the collab will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center, which Klarna will match,” according to the release on the collection.

Re—inc is the apparel company founded by Angel City star Christen Press, alongside fellow NWSL players Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Meghan Klingenberg.

“I’m so proud to bring the ‘New Everyone Club’ to life with both my team and my business,” said Press. “This is about creating a new and inclusive way forward, bucking the old norms, and disrupting the status quo. Angel City and re—inc have such beautiful and diverse communities, and with the ‘New Everyone Club,’ we celebrate what’s at our very core: reimagination.”

After the exclusive drop at Klarna the collection will be available to purchase on Angel City’s website. Select items will also be available at Angel City’s home match on Sept. 25 at The Banc.

“Angel City and re—inc are both mission driven brands that were fundamentally built to create a positive social impact,” said Angel City Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. “Working alongside Christen and the re—inc team is something we have been discussing for a long time, and we are excited that it has come to fruition. Klarna has also been extremely supportive in this space since we announced our partnership nearly a year ago, so we are thrilled that they are a part of this collaboration.”

Since this is a limited edition collection, and re—inc’s merch can sell out quickly, if you’re looking to score an item from this drop, don’t delay!

