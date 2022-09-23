Orange County SC to host Hamburg in international friendly Nov. 15

Orange County SC announced on Friday they will be hosting German club Hamburger SV in an international friendly at Championship Soccer Stadium on Nov. 15.

The friendly will come in OCSC’s offseason and during Hamburg’s World Cup break from the 2.Bundesliga.

“Our club’s motto is ‘Community Heart, Global Vision.’ We have always had international ambitions both through our player pathway and our partners, and hosting Hamburg is the next part of that journey,” OCSC President of Business Operations Dan Rutstein said in a team statement.

“Playing against international opposition just days before the World Cup starts is the right thing to do at the right time. And, of course, having a German-style beer fest is what our fans would want and expect,” Rutstein said. “Hamburg is a fantastic club with a rich history. As well, like us, being a partner club of Rangers.”

Hamburg are one of the great historic German clubs. One of the first organized in the country, they have won league titles in both the amateur and pro eras, including three Bundesliga championships. They’ve also won three domestic cups, as well as the European Cup Winners Cup, in 1977, and the European Cup, predecessor to the current UEFA Champions League, in 1983.

They have hit some tougher times of late, having been relegated from the Bundesliga in 2018, up to then being the only team to have never been relegated from the top flight in the professional era. They nearly earned promotion to the top flight last season, but lost the promotion/relegation playoff to Hertha Berlin. So far this season, they sit in 1st place in the 2.Bundesliga.

“For HSV, this tour is a very attractive opportunity to represent the DFL, German football and our club internationally and to gain experience,” board member Jonas Boldt said. “The shared experiences and unique days in the USA will also further weld the team together and shorten the long winter break a little.”

At the friendly, there will be a German Beerfest and a World Cup theme at the stadium. Presale tickets are already on sale, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 am PT on Ticketmaster.

