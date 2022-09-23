Orange County SC sign forward Bryce Jamison

Orange County SC announced on Friday they have signed 16-year-old forward Bryce Jamison to his first professional contract. The club announced the player is on a multiyear deal.

Jamison joins OCSC from the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, where he featured alongside current Orange County SC rookie Korede Osundina. Playing for both the U-17 and U-19 squads, Jamison was selected to the MLS Next All-Star Game in August, one of just five non-MLS academy players to be selected to the exhibition showcase.

“We are delighted to sign Bryce, he is an elite level youth prospect, and one of the most exciting players within his age group in the nation,” said OCSC Sporting Director, Peter Nugent in a team statement. “He is a player that we have tracked for a long time and believe he is the perfect fit for our pathway. With the right guidance, he has all the potential to play at a very high level.”

Called up to the latest U.S. U-17 training camp, the Atlanta native could be the next young Orange County SC player who goes on to bigger things in his career in the future.

“Bryce is a statement signing for the club and a testament to the progress we have made as an organization,” said OCSC President of Soccer Operations, Oliver Wyss. “Signing a player of Bryce’s caliber validates our significant investment in our professional pathway and shows that we continue to strive to be at the forefront of player development in the US.”

Jamison will be available for selection in Orange County SC’s game on Saturday at Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

