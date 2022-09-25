How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville

Angel City FC completed their midweek slate on Wednesday with a needed win, but are back at it on Sunday, when they host Racing Louisville in the teams’ penultimate game of the regular season.

Angel City needed a win on Wednesday, and delivered with a 2-1 result at The Banc over the Washington Spirit. Goals from Claire Emslie and Simone Charley paced the Angels, who will get a playoff spot if they win their last two games. They haven’t won consecutive games since May, but even through a very busy stretch of games and mixed results, they have been playing well defensively. If their attack can find just enough to get a couple goals in the net, they have a good chance of taking maximum points.

Racing are officially eliminated from playoff contention already, but they certainly have some talent, with the likes of Jess McDonald and Nadia Nadim pacing them, to go with impressive rookie Savannah DeMelo and goalkeeper Katie Lund. But they’ve only posted three wins all season and have had major roster turnover during the season. For them, this game is a chance at pride, playing for jobs for some, and to try and find some things that work for next year.

This could very well be Angel City’s final home game of 2022, and here’s hoping they can wrap up the slate on a high with a win, both for the fans in attendance and to keep those playoff hopes alive. The season’s nearly over but it’s still all to play for. Let’s get it!

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL — SEI) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Katie Cousins (knee) — OUT

Racing:

Nadia Nadia (leg) — OUT

Wang Shuang (excused) — OUT

Zaneta Wyne (excused) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and Racing Louisville will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!