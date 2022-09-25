Decision Day drama: Angel City FC 1, Racing Louisville 3

Crazy to think that we are here now. After all the fun hyping up the team in the lead-up to the inaugural, the opening match with over 22k screaming fans, the ups and downs of a season, we have reached the final home match of the regular season for Angel City FC. With playoffs in their hands, and destiny at their control, they needed a win against a Racing Louisville side who may be out of the playoff contention but were looking to spoil the party in Los Angeles.

Angel City wasn't about to not take advantage of the electricity filling the stadium, and in the 14th minute, they fed off the fans for the lead. Claire Emslie took on several defenders on her own before changing directions with a pass across the box to a waiting Endo, who put off a great shot after some fancy footwork of her own. Endo’s shot was deflected off the stomach of Savannah McCaskill, and found its way into the back of the net for a goal brought to you by pure chaos.

Racing Louisville found their equalizer in the 37th minute, on a great attacking play that ended with a Kirsten Davis goal. The shot was pure, and even at the angle, was good enough to tie it up in the first half

The visitors weren't done, taking the lead before the half with a penalty. After being awarded the penalty on a tough tackle in the box, Louisville’s Alex Chidiac stepped up to the spot and gave her side the lead before the end of the first half. Despite the terrible end to the half, it was mostly Angel City, and a strong second half would surely be enough for the win. Whether we saw the strong second half, remained to be seen.

Racing Louisville got their third and final goal in the late stages of the match, driving the nail through the coffin on what many hoped would be another big win at home for ACFC. Instead, it was the visitors who left with all the points, and a bit of revenge for the previous result.

You can't fault Angel City’s effort in the second half. The team was able to keep most of the possession, were able to find passes and space, and if not for some questionable calls and non-calls, would have been able to see a second or even a third goal in the final 45. However, that’s sports and often times, it’s far from fair.

Hard as they tried, the team were unable to find the equalizer, falling in their last home match of the regular season, 1-2. The loss hurts, and while it doesn't eliminate the team from the playoffs, it does take the control out of their hands. Angel City will not only need to win on the road against Chicago Red Stars next weekend, but will be pulling for their rivals San Diego Wave to win their match against the North Carolina Courage. Not the result we wanted, but the night itself was a great sendoff for a team that has provided so many core memories in their inaugural season. Now we brace ourselves for some decision day drama.

