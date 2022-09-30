Born X Raised, LAFC release new collaboration collection

The successful collaboration between LAFC and streetwear label Born X Raised continues on Friday, as they will drop a new limited-edition collection on Born X Raised’s website starting at Noon PT on Friday.

The collection includes a cap featuring the well-known logos of both the club and brand, as well as a jersey-inspired long-sleeve T-shirt and new hoodies, with plenty of the pieces in the trademark black-and-gold colors. Prices on the line range from $45 to $150.

This is not the first collaboration between LAFC and Born X Raised, and given the extensive streetwear culture in LA, Born X Raised’s status as a locally-based brand, and the interesting items they produce, expect this to be another popular drop and for the merch to sell out fast, potentially. So if you’re at all inclined to cop something from this, don’t delay!

