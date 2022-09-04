How to Watch LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake: Preview, odds

LAFC are in a slump, and they get a new chance to turn things around on Sunday, when they host Real Salt Lake at The Banc in the teams’ second meeting of the 2022 regular season.

LAFC have lost their last three games, all on the road, most recently losing 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. After conceding early through a penalty, LAFC tied up in the 1st half through Cristian Arango, but a fantastic performance from Dynamo GK Steve Clark kept Gareth Bale off the board repeatedly, and Griffin Dorsey scored Houston’s winner. It was a frustrating performance for LAFC, the kind of night that happens, but coming on the back of two other losses, Steve Cherundolo’s team looks to have lost its mojo lately.

RSL, meanwhile, are coming off a big 3-0 win at home on Wednesday over Minnesota United. They are four games unbeaten and they’re starting to get goals from the likes of Sergio Cordova and Anderson Julio, so an attack that was formerly fairly impotent is finding form. RSL are above the playoff line, and while they aren’t yet ready to clinch, they’re putting together form and some distance with the playoff line, and will likely be pretty confident.

I think this will be another tricky game for LAFC, because they look like they’ve lost confidence and RSL thrive on belief. Hopefully being back at The Banc will snap the losing streak and LAFC will look more like the professional, dominating team they’ve been most of the season, but they need to fight for it instead of expecting RSL to fold for them. Here’s hoping LAFC turn the page with a win here.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

None

RSL:

Damir Kreilach (back) — OUT

Bobby Wood (abductor) — QUESTIONABLE

Danny Musovski (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday morning, LAFC are (-250), RSL are (+500) and a draw is (+370), so LAFC are huge favorites at home. The road hasn’t been kind to them lately, but hopefully a return home will change their fortunes.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and RSL will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella 62.2, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:38.

