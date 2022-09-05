How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Mexico Women’s National Team

NWSL league play is on a bye with the FIFA window, but Angel City FC aren’t resting, as they host the Mexico women’s national team for a Labor Day friendly at The Banc, in the inaugural Copa Angelina.

The Angels had the week off in league play, most recently beating Gotham FC 3-1 last weekend. The win extends their four-game unbeaten streak and helps them keep pace in the playoff chase as the homestretch of the regular season is here. Given this is a friendly, expect a heavily rotated squad against El Tri Feminil, although they won their last friendly, a 1-0 win over Tigres Feminil last month, so they’ll look to have a good time and stay healthy.

Mexico are in a transition phase, after flaming out in the Concacaf W Championship, losing all three of their group stage games after it looked like they were ready to compete. Head coach Monica Vergara was subsequently fired, and no permanent manager has been appointed. So this will be an event, an occasion for the squad to get some minutes together, and beyond that, there won’t be many stakes for them. For a friendly, that’s ok!

I hope on both sides, players can do well and maybe a few can convince their coaches to play them more, hint hint. And stay healthy! Please everyone, stay healthy.

How to Watch:

Monday’s match between Angel City FC and the Mexico women’s national team will be aired on TUDN in the United States. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!