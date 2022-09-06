LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead named to MLS Team of the Week

LAFC got back in the win column, finally, over the weekend with a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake, and with the victory comes recognition for a black-and-gold player, as defender Ryan Hollingshead has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2022 regular season.

Hollingshead scored the winning goal in the win, with a 2nd half tally that was a good improvised finish to make it 1-0.

In addition, Hollingshead helped post a clean sheet for LAFC as the right back on the night.

Hollingshead has five league goals this season, putting him second in MLS among defenders behind only Bill Tuiloma’s six goals, and the 31-year-old has been a key member of the backline this season for LAFC. Congrats to him on his Team of the Week selection, and long may the good form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.