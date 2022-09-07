Angel City FC’s Cari Roccaro voted to NWSL Team of the Month

Angel City FC midfielder Cari Roccaro had never scored in her NWSL career, dating back to 2016, until July 30 of this season. But she’s since gotten a real taste for scoring, and as a result, was voted to the NWSL Team of the Month for August.

Since Roccaro opened her pro scoring account, however, she’s been on a tear, and has four goals in her last five games, three of those in the month of August. And those three goals helped Angel City to an undefeated month, a 2W-0L-2D record in league play. This is shaping up to be a career year in NWSL for the 28-year-old, and considering few pegged her to take any of the scoring load, much less become this consistent of a scorer midseason, it’s a worthy honor.

This appears to be the first Team of the Month award for Roccaro in her career, and many congrats to her. Long may this purple patch of form continue.

