LAFC remain in ‘positive talks’ with injured defender Eddie Segura

Eddie Segura was one of LAFC’s best players his first two seasons on the team, before a torn ACL midway through the 2021 season halted his progress as one of the top center backs in MLS.

Segura returned from his torn ACL last summer, but he did not play an on-field role in the unforgettable MLS Cup Final, after suffering a knee injury in LAFC’s first playoff game.

While Segura was on the bench in the Final, head coach Steve Cherundolo indicated in the run-up to the final that Segura was injured and his availability was in doubt. Considering Jesús David Murillo and Sebastien Ibeagha went the distance in that final, it seems as though Segura probably wasn’t healthy enough to participate.

In the meantime, Segura is now out of contract and LAFC have signed MLS Free Agent Aaron Long, in one of the big coups of the offseason. What does that mean for Segura’s future, then?

We got more clarity from LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington on Monday during his press conference to open the 2023 season.

“We are in very positive talks with Eddie and his representation. You are right. He did suffer a significant injury at the conclusion of our playoff game against the Galaxy. We learned more about it in the offseason. So Eddie is going to be injured long-term. But that does not affect our commitment to Eddie. And for that reason, we are in positive talks to make sure Eddie remains a part of LAFC,” Thorrington said.

While Thorrington didn’t disclose the specific knee injury Segura has, it stands to reason that because he’s not currently an LAFC player, it’s not their place to disclose it publicly. Obviously, any team interested in signing Segura would also need to get a full rundown of his health, but while it’s somewhat frustrating not to know what exactly is wrong with his knee, this is one occasion where the obscurity makes sense for player privacy reasons.

So we’ll see what happens, but hopefully Segura can rejoin LAFC and get healthy as soon as possible. “Steady Eddie” deserves a good run of form back on the field again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.