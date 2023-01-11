Orange County SC sign Norwegian defender Ryan Doghman

Orange County SC announced on Tuesday they have signed defender Ryan Doghman from Norwegian second-division side Asane Fotball.

“We are very excited to add Ryan, a dynamic and versatile player to our team,” OCSC general manager and president of soccer operations Oliver Wyss said in a team statement. “Ryan has played over 100 professional games in Norway and has turned down multiple offers in Europe in the offseason to play for Orange County!”

Capable of playing left back, left wing and right wing, the 25-year-old Doghman is an attacking fullback who can also slot in higher up the field to play a more pure attacking role, and last season split his time between all three roles. Last year, he scored four goals and four assists across all positions.

Doghman turned pro with Raufoss in 2018, helping them to promotion to the second tier. After two more seasons with Raufoss, the Norwegian then moved to Asane in 2021 and was a regular the last two seasons, helping the club just avoid relegation in the second division last season.

“After a few great conversations with the technical staff who presented the club both on and off the field, in a way that made the decision easy,” Doghman said. “I’m looking forward to contributing so we can achieve a great season.”

Doghman is the latest newcomer to the OCSC roster, joining fellow versatile defender Andrew Fox, young American rookie Joey Buckley and Danish forward Emil Nielsen. It seems there’s more where that came from, and we’ll keep you posted on details from the club as they drop.

