NWSL will host the 2023 NWSL College Draft on Thursday, and in a shift from previous years, the latest edition will take place in primetime (sort of). And the event will be an in-person draft at a ballroom after a couple years of a virtual draft.

Angel City FC enter the 2023 Draft with two selections, but one of those is the No. 1 overall pick, acquired last week following two trades with the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.

While Angel City FC head in with two picks, there’s always the chance for trades and other news dropping during the evening, and we’ll have live coverage of the big news as it drops on draft night.

How to Watch the 2023 NWSL Draft

The 2023 NWSL Draft will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Attendance is free and open to the public. You can watch the draft on Paramount+ and CBS Sports’ YouTube page from 3-8 pm PT. The draft will also air on CBS Sports Network from 3-4 pm PT.

