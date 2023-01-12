Angel City FC appoint Becki Tweed assistant coach

Angel City FC announced on Thursday they have hired Becki Tweed to be assistant coach for the 2023 season.

Tweed joins after three seasons as an assistant coach at Gotham FC, which for part of the time she worked with current ACFC head coach Freya Coombe.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Angel City technical staff as the club heads into its second season,” said Tweed in a team statement. “I have been fortunate enough to have been a coach in the NWSL for the past several years and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career with Angel City. I am excited to engage with the LA community and be a part of an incredibly ambitious club on and off the field.”

“We are delighted to welcome Becki to the ACFC coaching staff,” stated ACFC head coach Freya Coombe. “She has many years of experience in the league, a great football mind and is passionate about player development. She is a talented coach that brings experience from the USWYNT and most recently the U-20 World Cup. She is a fantastic person and will be an excellent addition to our environment.”

Tweed, a native of England, played for Bristol City and Millwall and was an England youth international before moving to New Jersey over a decade ago. There, she began her coaching career, which has included stints coaching youth players, serving as head coach of Gotham FC’s reserves — where she won WPSL Coach of the Year in 2021 — as well as serving as assistant coach of the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team and at Monmouth University in addition to Gotham.

Tweed joins after another Angel City FC assistant coach, Hervé Diese, departed to join CF Montreal’s coaching staff for 2023.

