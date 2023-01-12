Angel City FC pick GK Angelina Anderson in 2023 NWSL Draft

Angel City FC made their second selection in Thursday’s 2023 NWSL Draft, picking goalkeeper Angelina Anderson out of Cal.

The Northern California native made 72 appearances in her collegiate career with the Bears, allowing 65 goals total, for a career 0.91 goal against average. The 6-foot goalkeeper is also a U.S. youth international, captaining the U-17s at the 2018 U-17 World Cup and on the roster for the 2018 U-20 World Cup.

Angel City have two goalkeepers — DiDi Haračić and Brittany Isenhour — under contract for 2023, but there is a need for a No. 3, and Anderson is likely to get a shot at earning that spot in training camp with the Angels.

Anderson joins Angel City’s first pick, No. 1 overall selection Alyssa Thompson. These selections should conclude ACFC’s 2023 NWSL Draft class, although if anything changes, we’ll keep you posted.

