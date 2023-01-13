Orange County SC sign defender Owen Lambe

Orange County SC announced on Thursday the signing of defender Owen Lambe. The fullback joins after two years in the LA Galaxy organization.

“Owen has been one of the leading fullbacks in the league over the past two seasons,” OCSC sporting director Peter Nugent said in a team statement. “His athleticism and creativity in the final third will be a valuable asset to us this season. We are delighted he decided to choose Orange County to continue his professional development.”

The 22-year-old turned pro with LA Galaxy II in 2021 after one season playing NCAA soccer at Cal State Fullerton. He made 61 appearances for Los Dos in USL Championship play across two seasons, posting 11 assists, including seven in 2022, while primarily playing right back. Last season, Lambe had one call-up with the Galaxy senior team, playing in a U.S. Open Cup win over California United Strikers FC at Championship Soccer Stadium, where he scored a goal in a 3-2 win.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this club and am looking forward to playing in games in front of energetic fans at Championship Soccer Stadium,” Lambe said. “I have good memories of playing in OC and hope to continue to build on that and create more exciting moments for this club and community.”

I think Lambe is a good player, he’s clearly a strong player at USL Championship level and I think he’s got the potential yet to make the step up to a higher level in the future. This is a signing that should bring Orange County a good two-way game on the flanks and also good defensive ability. OCSC are reloading for 2023 in a major way.

