Orange County SC name Daniel Pedersen club captain for 2023

Orange County SC confirmed on Monday the return of midfielder Daniel Pedersen for the 2023 season, and also announced the player will be the club captain for the upcoming season.

Pedersen, 30, made 28 appearances for OCSC in his debut season with the club in 2022, scoring two goals and four assists in all.

“Danny led by example last season in every training season on and off the field, regardless of the situation,” Orange County SC head coach Richard Chaplow said. “This is what we want from all our players. He sets himself high standards and holds those around him to the same, it’s important for us to be successful that we have players in the locker room that not only police it but also push it. Danny has all the qualities to do that and with support from the other senior players I’m confident we can create the culture we need for a successful year.”

Pedersen takes over the captain’s armband from Michael Orozco, who will not be returning to the club for the new season.

“I’m really excited to come back and it is an honor to be named team captain,” Pedersen said. “I will do my best to fulfill that role on and off the pitch. I can’t wait to get to work and prove to people that we can bounce back from a disappointing year. I’m coming back with something to prove and I will do everything I can for us to be successful.”

By my count, the announcement of Pedersen’s return brings Orange County’s announced roster up to 17 players for the new season. We’ll keep you posted on additional news as it drops.

