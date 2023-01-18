LAFC’s Arango, Acosta, Long called up for Colombia-USA friendly

LAFC’s training camp is underway ahead of the 2023 MLS season, but it’s also off-window internationals season, and three LAFC players have been called up for one of the upcoming games...and in Southern California.

LAFC forward Cristian Arango has been called up by Colombia for a Jan. 28 friendly against the United States, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Convocatoria Selección Colombia de Mayores



Ellos son los elegidos por Néstor Lorenzo para disputar el partido amistoso el próximo 28 de enero.



Arango has one senior cap for his country, making his debut in 2021. He was called up again a year ago but a bout of COVID kept him out of the fray that time around.

Meanwhile, two LAFC Americans — Kellyn Acosta and newcomer Aaron Long — have been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for their training camp, friendly against Colombia, and a second friendly, Jan. 25 against Serbia at The Banc. A home game!

In the case of both the Colombia and U.S. rosters, the players called up are in “offseason” mode, so that should help keep the USMNT-Colombia friendly pretty even on paper. Congrats to Chicho, Kellyn and Aaron, and please come back to your club healthy!

