Orange County SC sign forward Marc McNulty

Orange County SC announced on Thursday they have signed forward Marc McNulty ahead of the 2023 season.

McNulty, 30, joins OCSC after spending his entire career to date in England and his native Scotland.

“We are delighted to add Marc, a former Scottish International to our roster,” OCSC general manager and president of soccer operations Oliver Wyss said in a team statement. ”Marc’s quality and international experience will have a significant impact on our team and we are convinced he will bring lots of joy to our fans in Orange County.”

McNulty turned pro with Livingston in 2009, and their relegation for financial reasons gave the youngster an opportunity to get first-team minutes quickly. He then moved to England in 2014 to join Sheffield United, spending loan stints while there with Portsmouth and Bradford City. In 2017, McNulty joined Coventry City for a season, then moved to Reading in 2018. While he was under contract to Reading into last year, he didn’t play much there and had a series of loan spells in Scotland — Hibernian in 2019 and 2020, and then back-to-back loan stints with Dundee United, where he played alongside current OCSC midfielder Dillon Powers.

While McNulty is well-traveled, he’s also a Scotland senior international, having made two appearances in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“I am very excited for my move to Orange County and to play in the USL Championship!” McNulty said. “I can’t wait to get started and help the team achieve great things as they have done in the past!”

McNulty joins fellow European forward newcomer Emil Nielsen to support reigning USL Championship Golden Boot winner Milan Iloski at Orange County SC in 2023, and hopefully they can hit the ground running and find their form quickly.

