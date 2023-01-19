LAFC and BMO announce naming rights partnership

No hat in a shipping box teaser for this one. Today, LAFC announced a naming rights partnership with BMO, for what will be now known as BMO Stadium. The partnership reinforces BMO’s commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America and supports the U.S. expansion pillar of BMO’s North American growth strategy, where BMO currently serves clients through over 500 branches, access to 42,000 ATMs, more than 5,000 employees, and digital banking services in all 50 U.S. states.

The deal is reportedly a 10-year agreement for roughly $100m, where LAFC receive around $10m per year. If that is proven to be the case, it is the largest naming rights agreement in MLS history for a soccer-specific stadium. “BMO is thrilled to forge this partnership with LAFC, which reinforces our bank’s commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America,” said Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO in a statement. “Through BMO Stadium, we will share our passion for soccer and commitment to the Los Angeles community while bringing to life our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. We look forward to supporting LAFC and its fans this season and beyond.”

“Our partnership with BMO unites two organizations that share a vision and commitment to be leaders and forces for good in our community,” LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said in a statement. “BMO Stadium is the premier outdoor arena in the Heart of Los Angeles, having established itself as a world class sports and entertainment venue that hosts iconic concerts, events and top-level soccer. We are excited to begin our partnership with BMO, and to welcome our fans, supporters and the people of the city of Los Angeles to BMO Stadium.”

In related news, it was also announced today by Angel City FC that BMO has been named a Founding Sponsor for their side. “We are excited to work alongside BMO to create opportunities across Los Angeles to help build future leaders and grow the game of soccer together,” said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and President of Angel City Football Club, in a statement. “We are inspired by all that BMO has done to support soccer across North America and now in Los Angeles. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Angel City Family and make a positive impact.”

As with each sponsor of ACFC, BMO and ACFC will reallocate 10% of the partnership back into the community through the Angel City Sponsorship Model. ACFC and BMO will reallocate 10% of the sponsorship to Girls Play Los Angeles (GPLA). BMO will be supporting over 400 high school-aged girls and non-binary youth across Los Angeles with no-cost access to soccer. The program will include dedicated leadership development sessions to prepare participants for college admission and encourage a life-long personal and professional relationship with sport.

