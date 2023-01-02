Orange County SC sign Danish forward Emil Nielsen

Orange County SC announced on Monday the signing for forward Emil Nielsen from Danish side Lyngby Boldklub.

Nielsen, 29, joins the USL Championship club after spending his entire career to date in Scandinavia. The Danish native began his career at Roskilde in 2011, helping them to promotion before moving to Norway, to play for Rosenborg in 2015. A loan move to AGF meant his time in Norway was short, but he did win the Norwegian first division title with Rosenborg in 2015. In 2016, he returned to Roskilde, and in 2018-19 he was joint top scorer in the first division, and won the 2019 Danish 1st Division Player of the Year award. Nielsen moved to Lyngby in the summer of 2019, where he played the past three years.

“Emil has great experience in the top division in Denmark,” OCSC sporting director Peter Nugent said in a team statement. “He is a very dynamic forward and has the ability to play in any position across the frontline. His pace and directness will be a big asset for us this season.”

Nielsen will be the latest Dane to play for OCSC, which has been a rich source of experience and talent for the club over the years. Nielsen is expected to play alongside compatriot Daniel Pedersen in 2023, who is expected to be back with OCSC next season according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Previously, Orange County SC featured the likes of Frederik Due, Thomas Juel-Nielsen, and most famously, Thomas Enevoldsen, who won the 2021 USL Championship title and was a league MVP finalist and All-League First Team selection in 2018.

“I’m really happy to make the move to Orange County,” Nielsen said. “I can’t wait to get out there and hopefully make a big impact on the team. I have had some great years in Lyngby and thank them for everything, but now I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

Nielsen will be expected to contribute to the goals and play a key role for OCSC in 2023. If he succeeds, it could help spell a very promising season for the club indeed.

