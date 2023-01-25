Angel City FC acquires Merritt Mathias from North Carolina Courage

Angel City FC look to be making moves ahead of the 2023 NWSL season, and last week, they made a pretty significant trade, acquiring defender Merritt Mathias from the North Carolina Courage, in exchange for forward/defender Tyler Lussi. Mathias is under contract through the 2023 season, with an option for next year.

Mathias, 32, is an NWSL original, winning a league title with FC Kansas City in 2014 before moving on to the team now known as OL Reign. After three seasons in Seattle, Mathias was traded to the Courage ahead of the 2018 season, and won two NWSL Shield-Championship doubles there, in 2018-19. In 2018 she was an NWSL Second Team XI selection, and has one senior cap with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

A right back, Mathias provides ample experience in a position that in 2022 was filled by two converted forwards at Angel City — albeit quite well, all things considered — by Jasmyne Spencer and Lussi.

“Angel City is grateful to Tyler for being an integral part of our inaugural season,” said Angel City General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a team statement. “Merritt is an exceptional player, who will bring leadership on and off the field as well as a wealth of professional experience as we head into our second season.”

Merritt Mathias on coming to ACFC pic.twitter.com/9fFzWp3hm0 — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) January 20, 2023

The club should be entering training camp soon, so we’ll keep you posted on the news in the coming days.

