Angel City FC trade Cari Roccaro to Chicago Red Stars

Angel City FC have once again shuffled around the roster as they continue to fine-tune their squad in preparations for season two. The team announced today they have sent midfielder, Cari Roccaro to the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for Allocation Money.

#ACFC acquires $65,000 in allocation money from Chicago Red Stars in exchange for Cari Roccaro.

Today's announced roster transaction:

While Chicago adds some midfield depth to their squad, Angel City come away with $65k in Allocation Money. “Cari was an integral part of our inaugural team on and off the field,” said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles in a statement. “Her veteran leadership and connection to our fans and community will be missed. We wish her the best and hope to see her continue to elevate in her professional career.”

Roccaro appeared in 21 of 22 matches in 2022, 20 of which were starts. She saw 1,646 minutes on the pitch, the sixth most of any player on the roster. A seven-year veteran of the league, Rocarro scored the first four goals of her professional career with the club, making her the second highest goal-scorer. Her four goals not only bolstered the team’s record, they equated to 4,000 meals donated through DoorDash’s Goals that Give program.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, purely in the sense that even before the departure of Roccaro, midfield was a bit of a concern for Angel City. There is still plenty of time, players who have gone undrafted that could come into training camp. Not to mention, with how active ACFC have been this off-season, this isn’t likely to be their last move.

