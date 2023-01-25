LAFC’s MLS Next Pro Team names Enrique Duran head coach

LAFC announced on Wednesday the appointment of Enrique Duran as their first-ever head coach of the club’s new reserve team, LAFC2, which will launch in the MLS Next Pro league this year.

Duran moves over from LAFC’s last reserve team, Las Vegas Lights FC, where he was head coach in 2022 and led the club to their best-ever record in the USL Championship.

“Enrique has incredible experience developing young players and has played a key role in working with so many of our talented prospects over the years,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a team statement. “He was successful in his first season as a head coach in Las Vegas, and we look forward to his continued leadership with LAFC2 this season.”

Duran has been with LAFC since 2017, helping to build out the club’s academy system before making his pro coaching bow with Lights FC last year. The Catalan has a UEFA A license and previously worked in FC Barcelona’s academy system and for South African power Mamelodi Sundowns.

LAFC2 will play their home games at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, located at Cal State Fullerton. It’s a spartan stadium, but as far as non-major league stadia in Southern California are concerned, it has a great deal of history and has hosted games for MLS, NWSL and USL teams over the years, in addition to international fixtures. LAFC2 games will be available to watch via stream on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, as part of the new blockbuster media deal.

