Angel City FC sign midfielder/forward Katie Johnson

Another day, another Angel City FC move. The team announced today the signing of free agent and former San Diego Wave forward, Katie Johnson. The team announced they have brought on the former Mexican Women’s National Team member on a two-year contract with no option.

“I’m so excited to play at BMO Stadium, feeling the environment and community that has already grown in one year,” said Johnson in a statement. “I want to bring championships and trophies to Angel City and to LA. I’ve had pretty good success at home in LA in high school, and in college at USC, so to hopefully bring one to Angel City would be a big accomplishment.”

“Katie brings league and international experience that is so valuable,” said Angel City Football Club General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a statement. “We are looking forward to starting the season off with her on our roster and integrating her into our system and team.”

While with the Wave last season Johnson appeared in 15 regular-season matches for a total of 701 minutes. She contributed three assists on the season, helping the Wave FC make their first playoff appearance during their inaugural season. In 2015, Johnson made her debut for the Mexico Women’s National Team (MWNT), eventually scoring eight goals through international competition in her career. Johnson competed in several tournaments with the MWNT, including the 2016 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship

The intriguing part of this signing is how the club officially announced it, referring to Johnson as a midfielder/forward. Considering she has primarily played forward wherever she has been up until now, it is likely foreshadowing how Angel City see her fitting into the roster. With the team needing help in the midfield, this is most definitely a welcome addition.

