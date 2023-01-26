LAFC sign USL pair, midfielder Daniel Cristosomo and goalkeeper Abraham Romero

As the preseason gets underway, the defending champs continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of the new season. LAFC announced today the signing of two players who spend last season in the USL. Midfielder Daniel Cristosomo and goalkeeper Abraham Romero. Both players were signed to one-year contracts through 2023, with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Crisostomo, 26, made 49 appearances (49 starts) for the Club’s former USL affiliate, the Las Vegas Lights from 2021-2022, scoring three goals, registering seven assists and playing 4,357 minutes. Crisostomo first joined LAFC on a one-year deal on Aug. 4, 2021 and made 10 appearances (five starts) in his first season. The California native made his MLS debut replacing Latif Blessing in the 81st min. vs. Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 15, 2021. In 2022, he appeared in two matches for LAFC on two short-term loans from Las Vegas.

Romero, 24, is a Pasadena, CA native who spent the last four seasons in the USL where he made over 49 appearances with Las Vegas and LA Galaxy II. Romero began his USL Championship career with LA Galaxy II in 2019 and 2020, where he made 19 overall appearances. In 2022, Romero made 21 starts and appearances for Lights. In 2021, Romero played for Orange County SC, where he made nine appearances.

Internationally, Romero has represented Mexico from U-17 through the U-22 levels, making a total of 14 appearances across all levels including seven appearances in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile and five appearances in the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea. Romero has dual U.S. citizenship and has also represented the U.S. at the U-15 and U-17 levels in friendly matches.

With LAFC playing in just about every competition possible this season, they will most definitely need all the depth they can get and it always helps when that depth is familiar with the way the Head Coach likes to play. Remember, Steve Cherundolo was coaching the Las Vegas Lights in 2021.

