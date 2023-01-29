Angel City FC sign GK Angelina Anderson

Angel City FC announced on Friday they have signed goalkeeper Angelina Anderson on a one-year contract. Anderson was ACFC’s second 2023 NWSL Draft selection, at No. 27 overall.

“We brought Angelina into a clinic for prospective goalkeepers who were looking to play in the NWSL, and she impressed our coaches right away,” said ACFC head coach Freya Coombe in a team statement. “So, in terms of the manner in which she carried herself, the way she inserted herself in the sessions, and her very mature approach. We’re really excited to see what she can do coming into the environment with a high level of readiness to become a pro.”

#ACFC has officially signed goalkeeper Angelina Anderson to a one-year contract.



Today’s announced roster update: https://t.co/4iCPcwUYFz pic.twitter.com/FrOIhX1sAd — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) January 28, 2023

Anderson played NCAA soccer at Cal, making 72 appearances and finishing her college career with a 0.91 goals against average. The Northern California native is also a U.S. youth international, highlighted by her stint captaining the team at the 2018 U-17 World Cup.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of Angel City,” said Anderson. “I love what the organization stands for, both on and off the pitch. I cannot wait to get to work, connect with the ACFC community, and call Los Angeles home.”

Anderson looks set to be the No. 3 in 2023 behind DiDi Haračić and Brittany Isenhour, but you never know what will happen and perhaps the rookie will impress in her debut campaign. Congrats on earning that pro deal and good luck in 2023!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.