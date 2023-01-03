LAFC trade Latif Blessing to New England Revolution

LAFC are gearing up for the 2023 season, and in the process, one of the club’s fixtures is moving on, as the club announced on Tuesday they have traded midfielder Latif Blessing to the New England Revolution in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money, as first reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert. The deal includes a potential additional $300,000 in GAM if certain conditions are met, per LAFC.

“This was a very difficult decision for us,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a team statement. “Latif Blessing is a player who will always be remembered as an LAFC original and someone who helped build this club both on the field and off. His connection with our fans and community is unmatched. Latif approached the club requesting a trade, and we are happy that we were able to find a solution that helps Latif in several ways, including with a personal family situation. This is not easy, and we want to thank Latif for all of his contributions to LAFC.”

Blessing, 26, joined LAFC in the expansion draft ahead of the club’s inaugural 2018 season. After playing his first year in black-and-gold as a winger, primarily off the bench, his career was transformed in 2019, when then-head coach Bob Bradley put him in a two-way midfield role in a pinch, and Blessing turned into a full-fledged star. One of the best defensive midfielders in the league in terms of field coverage, while somehow also contributing on the offensive side in the high-octane attack, Blessing was a key piece in LAFC’s 2019 Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign. But in 2022, while Blessing played regularly under new head coach Steve Cherundolo, it seemed pretty clear he was no longer first choice and his departure is not a surprise.

Blessing is LAFC’s all-time appearances leader and he was one of two LAFC Originals from the first gameday roster, alongside Carlos Vela, to win the domestic double in 2022. He’s a beloved player among fans for his dedication and open emotions, and he will be missed. Best of luck to Latif moving forward.

