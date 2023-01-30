Angel City FC loan Allyson Swaby to Paris Saint-Germain

Angel City FC announced on Monday they have loaned defender Allyson Swaby to French club Paris Saint-Germain for six months.

“Allyson will always be part of Angel City history as a member of our inaugural squad,” said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a team statement. “We are continuously looking for ways to develop our players and provide them with opportunities here and abroad, including this one with a storied club like PSG. We know she will make an impact there, and we look forward to her return in the summer.”

Swaby made only four appearances across all competitions for ACFC in 2022, with one start, after signing from Italian outfit AS Roma last winter. Despite having European experience and being an established Jamaican international, Swaby was not in head coach Freya Coombe’s plans in Los Angeles, and bouncing back with a loan to one of the two biggest teams in France is a pretty decent outcome for the center back. PSG are currently second in Division 1 Féminine, one point behind Lyon (where, ironically, Swaby’s Angel City teammate Vanessa Gilles is currently on loan), and remarkably, undefeated so far in the league this year. They are also still in the Coupe de France and Champions League, so it seems like Swaby can see some real playing time.

Notably, Swaby captained Jamaica in their run to qualify for the upcoming 2023 World Cup and looks set to be a fixture again for her national team, so getting playing time was necessary to get her in form ahead of the tournament this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

So technically Swaby is scheduled to come back to Angel City after the World Cup, but we’ll see if she plays for the team again. I think she deserved more playing time last year, I’m glad she’s going to a new spot, and I wish her the best. We’ll see what happens from here.

