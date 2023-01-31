Angel City FC announce 2023 preseason roster

The hype can officially begin for Angel City FC’s 2023 campaign. The club announced today their 2023 preseason roster, as players arrive to Los Angeles in preparation for the new season.

Receive the Gatorade Player of the Year Award✅

Debut for the USWNT at 17 ✅

Become the youngest #1 Draft pick in NWSL history ✅

Get drafted by your hometown team, Angel City FC ✅

Sit courtside for the @Lakers ✅

What’s next for Alyssa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/Cptu7HazgQ — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) January 16, 2023

ACFC’s preseason roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):

Goalkeepers (3) : Angelina Anderson (DRAFT), DiDi Haračić, Brittany Isenhour

: Angelina Anderson (DRAFT), DiDi Haračić, Brittany Isenhour Defenders (12): Rachel Diodati (NRI) , Vanessa Gilles (LOAN, INT), Sarah Gorden, Madison Hammond, Kelsey Hill (NRI), Merritt Mathias, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, Allyson Swaby (LOAN), Giselle Thompson (U18 Trialist), M.A. Vignola

Rachel Diodati (NRI) Vanessa Gilles (LOAN, INT), Sarah Gorden, Madison Hammond, Kelsey Hill (NRI), Merritt Mathias, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, Allyson Swaby (LOAN), Giselle Thompson (U18 Trialist), M.A. Vignola Midfielders (9): Taylor Aylmer (NRI), Katie Johnson, Clarisse Le Bihan (INT), Savannah McCaskill, Molly McLaughlin (NRI), Lily Nabet, Mackenzie Pluck (NRI), Domi Richardson (NRI), Dani Weatherholt

Taylor Aylmer (NRI), Katie Johnson, Clarisse Le Bihan (INT), Savannah McCaskill, Molly McLaughlin (NRI), Lily Nabet, Mackenzie Pluck (NRI), Domi Richardson (NRI), Dani Weatherholt Forwards (8): Simone Charley, Claire Emslie (INT), Jun Endo (INT), Sydney Leroux, Mia Minestrella (U18 Trialist), Christen Press (SEI), Jasmyne Spencer, Alyssa Thompson (DRAFT)

Key: Non-Roster Invitee (NRI), International Player (INT), Not Yet Reported (NYR), 2023 NWSL Draft pick (DRAFT)

Most notably, the club’s 2023 draftees, forward Alyssa Thompson and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, will be in attendance this preseason. Thompson, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2025 season with the club, while Anderson recently signed a one-year contract. Also new arrivals, defender Merritt Mathias and forward/midfielder Katie Johnson were the latest ACFC offseason acquisitions that will be reporting to training this preseason.

Another name of note is Giselle Thompson, younger sister to number one overall selection, Alyssa Thompson. Both Giselle and Mia Minestrella have joined the roster as U18 trialists, and are expected to train with the club throughout the 2023 season. Of course, this is just the first roster drop of the season, a rough draft if you will, as the team has already been very active in the transfer and trade market. Will we be seeing some more names added to this already impressive list? Time will tell.

