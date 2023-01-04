Orange County SC to open 2023 season March 11 vs. Louisville City

The USL Championship announced the home openers for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and we now know the opening match for Orange County SC: Saturday, March 11 at Championship Soccer Stadium vs. Louisville City FC.

Mar. 11 is the opening date for the league overall for the 2023 season, with the regular season ending the weekend of Oct. 13. The full season schedule will be released on Monday, per the league.

Louisville City finished atop the Eastern Conference in the 2022 season and reached the USL Championship final, where they lost to San Antonio FC. OCSC and Louisville played in the 2022 regular season, in Kentucky, with Louisville City coming away 3-1 winners from the June fixture.

So this won’t be an easy opener for OCSC, but it should be a great litmus test for the new season, as Orange County return to their home of Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine for another year and look to get back on top in the USL Championship. Bring it on!

