Report: Latif Blessing trade drops Revolution’s grievance with LAFC

LAFC traded Latif Blessing to the New England Revolution this week, and as part of that deal, the Revolution are formally dropping their grievance against LAFC about a 2022 trade, according to The Bent Musket on Thursday.

The Revolution filed a complaint with MLS last fall after acquiring winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in a trade in the summer from LAFC, only for New England to deem Tajouri-Shradi so hurt he may never play again. They accused LAFC in the press of downplaying the extent of Tajouri-Shradi’s injury, with LAFC insisting publicly they did no such thing. However, it was true LAFC needed to move Tajouri-Shradi in a hurry, amidst a summer transfer window spending spree that brought in four players from abroad.

Meanwhile, Tajouri-Shradi himself insisted he was not permanently injured and although he never made an appearance for the Revs before his contract ended at the end of 2022, he has just signed for a team in Cyprus, so his career presumably continues.

Many wondered why LAFC parted with Blessing for $400,000 in general allocation money, a relatively small amount of money for a player who has had remarkable durability in his career, although it must be noted they are entitled to an additional $300,000 in GAM if unnamed conditions are met. But per The Bent Musket’s sources at MLS, the grievance over the Tajouri-Shradi trade is closed and LAFC will apparently see no punishment over it. Obviously, they may not have seen any had it been investigated to completion, but they don’t have to sweat it out any longer.

