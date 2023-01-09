Orange County SC’s 2023 regular season schedule unveiled

The USL Championship unveiled the full 2023 regular season schedule on Monday, and now we know the path for Orange County SC in the upcoming season.

Like 2022, the new schedule features a fair few cross-conference games, a welcome sight after several years in which the west coast teams never got to play any teams east of the Mississippi, beginning with the previously-announced home opener Mar. 11 at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine against Louisville City FC.

The 34-game campaign will run through Oct. 14, when OCSC will travel to NorCal to take on Monterey Bay FC in the regular season finale.

Full 2023 Orange County SC USL Championship regular season schedule:

Mar. 11: Orange County SC vs. Louisville City

Mar. 18: Orange County SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Mar. 25: Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Apr. 1: Orange County SC @ Hartford Athletic

Apr. 8: Orange County SC @ El Paso Locomotive

Apr. 15: Orange County SC vs. Indy Eleven

Apr. 22: Orange County SC vs. Birmingham Legion

Apr. 29: Orange County SC @ New Mexico United

May 6: Orange County SC vs. San Diego Loyal

May 13: Orange County SC @ Oakland Roots

May 17: Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic

May 20: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising

May 27: Orange County @ Miami FC

Jun. 3: Orange County SC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Jun. 10: Orange County SC @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Jun. 17: Orange County SC @ FC Tulsa

Jun. 24: Orange County SC @ Detroit City FC

Jul. 1: Orange County SC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Jul. 8: Orange County SC @ Rio Grande Valley FC

Jul. 15: Orange County SC @ Loudoun United FC

Jul. 22: Orange County SC @ Memphis 901 FC

Jul. 29: Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United

Aug. 5: Orange County SC @ San Diego Loyal

Aug. 16: Orange County SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Aug. 19: Orange County SC vs. Charleston Battery

Aug. 26: Orange County SC @ Sacramento Republic

Sept. 2: Orange County SC @ Las Vegas Lights

Sept. 9: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive

Sept. 15: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Sept. 23: Orange County SC @ San Antonio FC

Sept. 30: Orange County SC @ Phoenix Rising FC

Oct. 4: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots

Oct. 7: Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC

Oct. 14: Orange County SC @ Monterey Bay FC

