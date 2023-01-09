Orange County SC’s 2023 regular season schedule unveiled

The USL Championship unveiled the full 2023 regular season schedule on Monday, and now we know the path for Orange County SC in the upcoming season.
Like 2022, the new schedule features a fair few cross-conference games, a welcome sight after several years in which the west coast teams never got to play any teams east of the Mississippi, beginning with the previously-announced home opener Mar. 11 at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine against Louisville City FC.
The 34-game campaign will run through Oct. 14, when OCSC will travel to NorCal to take on Monterey Bay FC in the regular season finale.
Full 2023 Orange County SC USL Championship regular season schedule:
- Mar. 11: Orange County SC vs. Louisville City
- Mar. 18: Orange County SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Mar. 25: Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
- Apr. 1: Orange County SC @ Hartford Athletic
- Apr. 8: Orange County SC @ El Paso Locomotive
- Apr. 15: Orange County SC vs. Indy Eleven
- Apr. 22: Orange County SC vs. Birmingham Legion
- Apr. 29: Orange County SC @ New Mexico United
- May 6: Orange County SC vs. San Diego Loyal
- May 13: Orange County SC @ Oakland Roots
- May 17: Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic
- May 20: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising
- May 27: Orange County @ Miami FC
- Jun. 3: Orange County SC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
- Jun. 10: Orange County SC @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Jun. 17: Orange County SC @ FC Tulsa
- Jun. 24: Orange County SC @ Detroit City FC
- Jul. 1: Orange County SC vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Jul. 8: Orange County SC @ Rio Grande Valley FC
- Jul. 15: Orange County SC @ Loudoun United FC
- Jul. 22: Orange County SC @ Memphis 901 FC
- Jul. 29: Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United
- Aug. 5: Orange County SC @ San Diego Loyal
- Aug. 16: Orange County SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Aug. 19: Orange County SC vs. Charleston Battery
- Aug. 26: Orange County SC @ Sacramento Republic
- Sept. 2: Orange County SC @ Las Vegas Lights
- Sept. 9: Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Sept. 15: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Sept. 23: Orange County SC @ San Antonio FC
- Sept. 30: Orange County SC @ Phoenix Rising FC
- Oct. 4: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots
- Oct. 7: Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC
- Oct. 14: Orange County SC @ Monterey Bay FC
