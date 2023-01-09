Where will Angel City FC pick in 2023 NWSL Draft?

The 2023 NWSL College Draft is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia, and it will be Angel City FC’s second foray into the annual event. So what’s the road looking like for the Angels heading into Thursday’s version?

Well, ACFC will be central to the proceedings. While they are coming in with just two selections in the four-round draft, they executed a blockbuster trade last week to land themselves the No. 1 overall selection, their first time getting the top pick in the draft.

Angel City’s second selection is slated for No. 3 in the 3rd round (No. 27 overall). While we can reasonably expect the No. 1 overall pick to get a contract immediately, the No. 27 overall selection will likely have to come to ACFC training camp on trial and earn her way into a deal later.

Trades can still happen, so the Angel City selections are subject to change, but as of right now, there’s only two selections on tap for ACFC GM Angela Hucles Mangano. Angel City had previously made four trades to lose all of their natural 2023 selections, but they picked up the No. 27 pick from the Orlando Pride as part of the trade that also landed them Brittany Isenhour.

So we’ll see what happens, with potential fireworks up ahead this week. We’ll be covering the news this week around draft week for Angel City as it drops, stay tuned!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.