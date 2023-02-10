Orange County SC sign defender Markus Nakkim

Orange County SC announced on Thursday they have signed defender Markus Nakkim from Norwegian club HamKam.

“Markus has tremendous experience playing in the top division in Norway,” OCSC sporting director Peter Nugent said in a team statement. “Signing him at 26 years old shows the progression the league has made to attract players of his caliber in the prime of their careers. He is an aggressive and committed defender, who relishes the physical side of the game and will complement our current group perfectly. We look forward to welcoming him here in Orange County.”

Nakkim, 26, joins after playing his career in his native Norway. Turning pro with Valerenga’s first team in 2015 after coming through the youth system there, remaining under contract until 2019, although he had loan stints in that span with Strømmen and Viking. In 2020, he moved to Mjøndalen for two seasons, and then spent last season at HamKam. Nakkim is also a former Norwegian youth international.

Every signing is different, but a Scandinavian center back — and Scandinavian players, period — have been a rich source of talent over the years for Orange County SC. Nakkim will join another Norwegian newcomer, Ryan Doghman, in Irvine this year, and hopefully both players hit the ground running in 2023.

