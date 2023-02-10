LAFC sign midfielder Timothy Tillman

As rumors continue to swirl around the possibility of another big name attacker arriving in Los Angeles, LAFC added another midfield to help with their current position of need. The club announced today the signing of 24-year-old midfielder, Timothy Tillman from German Bundesliga 2 side, Greuther Fürth. Tillman will be added to LAFC’s roster pending receipt of International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LAFC signed the midfielder to a two-year contract through 2025, with a club option for 2026. “Timothy is a dynamic, versatile midfielder with incredible experience in one of the top leagues in the world,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to LA as we firmly believe he will contribute immediately and help in our ambitions to win more trophies.”

The player himself shared his excitement in joining the defending MLS Cup Champions. “I am very excited and looking forward to being a part of LAFC and Major League Soccer,” Tillman said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone at Greuther Fürth, especially Rachid Azzouzi, for helping me to develop and for giving me this opportunity at this stage of my career.”

Tillman joins LAFC after playing with German Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Fürth since 2019. Tillman made 85 career appearances across all competitions for Greuther Fürth, helping the team earn promotion to Bundesliga 1 in 2021. The Nuremberg, Germany native appeared in 29 games in the top tier of German football in 2021-22, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

