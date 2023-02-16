Angel City FC announce preseason friendly with Club América Femenil

Angel City FC will kick off the 2023 campaign with a bang this preseason. The club announced today the team will hosting Club América Femenil, as the two sides meet in a preseason friendly for the first time ever. The March 8th match will also double as a celebration of International Women’s Day, showcasing the two clubs, with their sights set on extending the global reach of women’s football and bringing together their collective fan bases.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to be showcasing some of the best women’s football in the world by hosting Club América on International Women’s Day,” said ACFC President and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman in a statement. “The theme of International Women’s Day this year is ‘Embrace Equity,’ which is perfectly in line with this friendly match. Football unites us and this match provides us a new and exciting platform to elevate our game and continue to drive toward equity in sport.”

“We’re very excited about coming to LA and facing a great rival such as Angel City, “Playing on International Women’s Day has a special meaning. Collaboration between football clubs is key to developing the sport and improving our game. Club América has a lot to share in the US, based on our values, community, and the passion for football”, said Claudia Carrión, Women’s Football Director for Club América in a statement.

Matchday will kick off with a street fair outside of BMO Stadium on Christmas Tree Lane starting at 5:00 p.m. It will feature spirit stations, photo moments, a beer garden, and food trucks. The clubs will also honor the national champion UCLA Women’s Soccer Team with a special halftime recognition, as well as autograph signings and photos with the championship trophy at the pre-match street fair.

