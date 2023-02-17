LAFC unveil 2023 “smokescreen” away kit

As the team make final preparations ahead of their MLS Cup defending season, LAFC today took time to announce their new kit for the new season. While the team will keep the same black home kits they won the MLS Cup in, the team has unveiled today new away kits.

Celebrating success on and off the pitch.



Introducing the LAFC Smokescreen kit. — LAFC (@LAFC) February 16, 2023

The kit introduces a new colorway into the Club’s iconic look, featuring adidas “tent green” color as the base of the jersey. The Club’s monogram with the new championship star replaces the traditional crest on the left chest panel of the top with primary kit sponsor FLEX Power Tools centered on the torso. The jock tag adds a special touch celebrating the team’s global aspirations and away days culture. In keeping consistent with the kits that came before it, the neck tape inside reads: Shoulder to Shoulder, a rally cry to unite supporters and a reference to building the Club together through community and city partners.

While the kit went on sale today online on adidas.com and mlsstore.com, fans are invited to join LAFC on Pepsi Plaza at BMO Stadium Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1:00 – 5:00 PM PT for the official 2023 ‘Smokescreen’ kit launch presented by FLEX Power Tools. This is the first in-person opportunity for fans to view, purchase and customize the brand-new jersey. Following the Kit Launch event, LAFC hosts the San Diego Loyal at BMO Stadium in the team’s final preseason friendly. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM PT, a ticket is required to attend the match.

The Smokescreen kit draws inspiration from the celebratory flares that fill the stadium not just after goal scored by LAFC, but before, and most times even after, the match. It is described by the club as the “culmination of the culture we’ve built together on the pitch, in the stands, and in the streets.” The green color always provide a wonderful backdrop for the team's newest detail, that silver star above the crest, representing their MLS Cup victory. As far as away kits go, not only is the design and color on point, but it breaks the mold of the traditional white tops, and does it in fantastic fashion.

