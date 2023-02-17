Orange County SC announce 2023 coaching staff

Orange County SC announced their 2023 coaching and performance staff on Thursday, and as part of the crew are a couple notable new faces for the upcoming USL Championship season.

Morten Karlsen has been hired as an assistant coach under head coach Richard Chaplow. Karlsen, 43, joins OCSC after serving as a staff member during the 2022 World Cup with the Danish national team. Holder of a UEFA Pro Coaching License, Karlsen previously served as assistant coach at AGF and himself managed HB Køge in 2018-19. A former professional player, Karlsen played most of his career in his native Denmark, but had a stint in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle. OCSC notes that Karlsen has previously worked with current Orange County players Daniel Pedersen and Emil Nielsen.

Paul Hardyman remains assistant coach for 2023, his third season involved with OCSC, and Victor Nogueira will return for his sixth season as Orange County goalkeeper coach. Former OC player Didier Crettenand also continues on the staff, the Swiss man named OCSC II head coach and will assist the first team as well.

OCSC also announced Scott Piri as their new head of performance. Piri has extensive experience all over the globe: Galatasaray FC, Club Athletico Paranaense, the Turkish National Team, the United States Men’s National Team, New York Red Bulls, Everton FC, the Mexican National Team and the LA Galaxy. An LA resident, Piri is a graduate of Cal State Northridge.

Orange County SC will kick off the 2023 season Saturday, Mar. 11 when they host Louisville City FC at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.