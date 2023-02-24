LAFC get 2023 international roster spot in trade with Sporting KC

LAFC announced on Friday they have acquired an international roster slot for the 2023 season in a trade with Sporting Kansas City, in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 general allocation money.

MLS roster compliance is due on Friday, ahead of the season kickoff for most of the league — LAFC one of four clubs whose opening weekend game has been postponed due to inclement weather — teams need to get their squads in order for the season to come. In the case of LAFC, it appeared the number of players requiring international slots, which by my count from their own website’s roster page, is 11, not counting on-loan players Francisco Ginella and Mamadou Fall. While some of those players may be close to or have gotten Green Cards to make them domestic players, 11 players is a lot to get international roster slots for, so it’s little surprise they made this deal. We’ll see if anything else is in the offing ahead of LAFC’s new season opener, next weekend against the Portland Timbers.

